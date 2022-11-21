GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.26 million. GoPro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS.

GoPro Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.39 on Monday. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $840.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRO. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoPro Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

