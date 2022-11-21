Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of FAUG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

