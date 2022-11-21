Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $17.01 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 345,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,005,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 8.8% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $48.90 during trading on Monday. 25,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,930. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12.

