Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,593 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 181,554 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 156,100 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TDVG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $35.52.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.