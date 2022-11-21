Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 511 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 94,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.19. 14,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

