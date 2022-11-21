Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 892 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 0.1% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX traded up $10.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.41. 40,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,237. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

