Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 252,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,612,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

