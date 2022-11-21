Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.