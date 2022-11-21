Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 279,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,575,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

