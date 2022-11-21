Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.3% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.54. 423,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,428,947. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.