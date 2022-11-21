Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,071 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.17. 74,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

