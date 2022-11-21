Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes $10.28 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,279,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $81.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.