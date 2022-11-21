Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes $3.30 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after buying an additional 3,095,428 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,492,000 after purchasing an additional 501,137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.41. 3,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

