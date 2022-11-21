Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($7.87) price target on the stock.
GPE opened at GBX 540.50 ($6.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 489.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 562.32. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 748 ($8.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.94.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
