Greenleaf Trust Acquires 55,437 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,437 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,171,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 491,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.00. 2,018,276 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

