Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.71. 26,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.49.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.