Greenleaf Trust Buys 21,478 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.48.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.15. 377,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,569,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

