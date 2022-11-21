Greenleaf Trust Buys 29,755 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.03. 166,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,729,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $269.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

