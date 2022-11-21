Greenleaf Trust Has $6.53 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.44. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

