Greenleaf Trust Purchases 4,821 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,319. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.67 and a 200-day moving average of $359.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

