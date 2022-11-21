Greenleaf Trust Purchases 6,266 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 238,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,602,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.39. 20,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,842. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

