Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,984 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $143,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 864,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,072,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 748,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,022,000 after buying an additional 450,627 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 357,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,848,000 after buying an additional 191,189 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.20. 9,932,345 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

