Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.36

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.36 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 1269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFF. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Griffon Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is -9.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 181,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,526,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,577,000 after acquiring an additional 696,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 90,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 348,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Articles

