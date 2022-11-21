Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) to Issue — Dividend of $5.00 on December 5th

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Grindrod Shipping has a payout ratio of 349.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Grindrod Shipping Price Performance

Shares of GRIN opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $499.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $680,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 106.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 201.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRIN. Noble Financial lowered Grindrod Shipping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

