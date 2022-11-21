Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) to Issue — Dividend of $5.00 on December 5th

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Grindrod Shipping has a payout ratio of 349.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Grindrod Shipping Price Performance
Shares of GRIN opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $499.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRIN. Noble Financial lowered Grindrod Shipping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
