Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) to Issue — Dividend of $5.00 on December 5th

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRINGet Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Grindrod Shipping has a payout ratio of 349.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of GRIN opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $499.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $680,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 106.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 201.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRIN. Noble Financial lowered Grindrod Shipping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

