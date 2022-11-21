Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance
Shares of OMAB opened at $69.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $70.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
