Guggenheim Cuts Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $75.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.33. 47,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,729. Copart has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $78.31. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Copart by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

