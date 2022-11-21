Guggenheim Cuts Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $75.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Copart Price Performance
NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.33. 47,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,729. Copart has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $78.31. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70.
Institutional Trading of Copart
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Copart by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
