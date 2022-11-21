Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Tops $0.0593 on Top Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $17.20 million and $1.09 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

