Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for about 1.5% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Hanesbrands worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CL King lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 169,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,947. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

