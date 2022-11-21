Harmony Market Capitalization Tops $169.53 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $169.53 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00009261 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.36 or 0.08441772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00456820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,683,139,983 coins and its circulating supply is 12,795,096,983 coins. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.