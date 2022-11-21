HC Wainwright Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target to $15.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PRLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.
Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $355.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $15.57.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
