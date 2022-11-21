HC Wainwright Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target to $15.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLDGet Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $355.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 120,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

