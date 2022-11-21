HC Wainwright Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target to $15.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $355.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 120,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.