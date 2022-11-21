HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 472,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,725,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $109.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.