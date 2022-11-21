HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.49. 74,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,035. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

