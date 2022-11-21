HCR Wealth Advisors Has $607,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,253,000 after purchasing an additional 129,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 731,977 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.92. 5,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,308. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

