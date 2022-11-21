HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 114.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $11,597,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $23.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,484.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,302.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,180.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,560.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

