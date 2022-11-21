HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Olin were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,827,000 after purchasing an additional 472,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 price objective on Olin in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,832. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

