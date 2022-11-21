HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.43.
NYSE:STZ traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.88. 18,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
