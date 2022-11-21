HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 126 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American States Water were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in American States Water by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Trading Down 0.2 %

American States Water stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.38. 2,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $83.38.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.