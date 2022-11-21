HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 47 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.50.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.15. 3,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $719.56.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

