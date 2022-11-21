HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 5,535 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $592,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $211,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.80. 56,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.