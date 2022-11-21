HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.48. 257,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,451,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

