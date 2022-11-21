Head-To-Head Contrast: Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) vs. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Rating) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Box Ships and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 42.71% 118.65% 51.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Box Ships and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $10.73 billion 0.28 $4.64 billion $49.09 0.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

42.8% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Box Ships and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 5 0 0 1.83

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $35.36, suggesting a potential upside of 42.70%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Box Ships.

Risk and Volatility

Box Ships has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Box Ships on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 118 vessels, which included 110 container vessels and 8 vehicle transport vessels, of which four vessels were owned by it and 114 vessels are chartered-in; and network of 70 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

