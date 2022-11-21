Head to Head Contrast: IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) & FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IAC and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 0 8 0 3.00 FactSet Research Systems 3 4 3 0 2.00

Profitability

IAC currently has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.90%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $418.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.43%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

This table compares IAC and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -22.34% -5.14% -3.22% FactSet Research Systems 21.53% 42.27% 16.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAC and FactSet Research Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $3.70 billion 1.06 $597.55 million ($13.28) -3.55 FactSet Research Systems $1.84 billion 9.05 $396.92 million $10.25 42.71

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than FactSet Research Systems. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

IAC has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAC beats FactSet Research Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

