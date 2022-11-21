Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Holdings Lowered by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,659 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital accounts for about 4.3% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.36% of Hercules Capital worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HTGC. JMP Securities cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 450.01%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

