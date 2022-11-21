Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.88

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 8542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $882.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $249,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4,394.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 65,302 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.