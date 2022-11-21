HI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $112.14 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $112.14 million and approximately $674,735.43 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04101843 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $627,166.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

