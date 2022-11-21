Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

HMLP stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

