Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
HMLP stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.
Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.
