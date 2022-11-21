Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70 to $8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.4 billion to $35.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.55 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.31. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

