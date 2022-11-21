Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HRNNF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hydro One Price Performance

OTCMKTS HRNNF traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.36. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

