ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $128.90 and a 1-year high of $251.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ICU Medical by 45.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,861 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.