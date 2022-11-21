ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $128.90 and a 1-year high of $251.77.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in ICU Medical by 21.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 15.3% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

