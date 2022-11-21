Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Stock Down 50.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies

(Get Rating)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.